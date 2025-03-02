Moto GP: Marc Marquez pips brother Alex to win Thai GP on Ducati debut

Buriram (Thailand), March 2 (IANS) In a thrilling race at the 2025 Thai Grand Prix, Marc Marquez marked his Ducati debut with an impressive victory, becoming the first rider since Casey Stoner in 2007 to win on their Ducati debut by pipping his brother Alex at the Chang International Circuit.

This victory, his 112th podium, sent a clear message in his title charge, as he heads into the season with a perfect start.

The race unfolded with drama from the very beginning. Marquez led the opening laps, with his brother Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing) in second, and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) holding third. Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) briefly entered the podium battle but fell back after the first lap, while Pedro Acosta's (Red Bull KTM) charge ended abruptly with a fall on Lap 4.

On Lap 7, Marquez’s pace unexpectedly slowed, allowing Alex to take the lead. The Marquez brothers then engaged in an intense battle, with Marc clearly managing his pace. The cause of his earlier slow-down remains unclear, though tire conservation or fuel management might have played a role. Despite the sibling rivalry, it was clear that Marc was conserving energy for the final stages.

Further back, there was fierce competition for sixth place, with Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing), Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha), and Joan Mir (HRC Honda) involved in a battle. Unfortunately, Mir fell on Lap 16, ending his race.

With just three laps to go, Marc made his decisive move, overtaking Alex at Turn 12. From there, he controlled the race and secured the victory, while Alex held off a late charge from Bagnaia to secure second. The top three, in fact, mirrored the Sprint results from Saturday.

Ai Ogura’s top-five finish on his MotoGP debut was another highlight, becoming the first rookie since 2013 (Marquez himself) to finish in the top five.

