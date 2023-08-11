Goru Bacha gang member arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 11 (IANS) Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with Moga Police, have arrested gangster Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi Dalewalia, who was the key shooter in Santokh Singh murder case, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

He said the accused is a member of the Goru Bacha gang.

The police have also recovered one pistol along with five cartridges from his possession.

The development comes a fortnight after the police arrested three shooters -- Nirmal Singh, alias Nimma, Aprail Singh, alias Shera, and Jaskaran Singh, alias Karan -- who were allegedly involved in the murder of Santokh Singh, who was killed by four assailants in Moga town on July 16.

The police had recovered three .32 calibre pistols along with 10 cartridges and a car, which was used in a crime, from their possession.

DGP Yadav said a team of the AGTF under the supervision of ADGP Promod Ban, along with Moga police, following reliable inputs have arrested Gopi Dalewalia from the Mehatpur area in Jalandhar.

The accused is convicted in four criminal cases and was declared a proclaimed offender in a murder case at Goraya in 2016, he added.

