Gopal Rai announces action plan to tackle pollution hotspots in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducted a joint meeting with officials from various departments on Wednesday to address the issue of pollution in the city's hotspots.

During the meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat, the minister said that the steps taken by the government have contributed to reduction in pollution levels and an increase in the number of "good" air quality days in the national capital.

Rai highlighted that the number of "good", "satisfactory", and "moderate" air quality days in Delhi has risen from 109 in 2016 to 200 in 2023.

To combat pollution effectively, separate action plans have been formulated for the 13 identified hotspots across the city. Coordination teams comprising various government departments have been established to carry out these plans.

After the meeting, Rai held a press conference, where he underscored the government's commitment to tackling air pollution in Delhi.

He stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is taking significant steps based on the 15 focus points identified in the Winter Action Plan.

Rai pointed out that monitoring of the hotspots is a key focus of the action plan. During the winter season, pollution levels tend to rise in these areas, necessitating a concerted effort to combat the problem.

Separate action plans have been developed for each hotspot, with specific government departments designated as nodal authorities responsible for implementing pollution reduction measures.

The Environment Minister revealed that 13 coordination teams have been established for the hotspots, with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) serving as the nodal points.

Additionally, engineers from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) have been deployed to monitor these areas continuously. To combat dust pollution, 60 anti-smog guns have also been installed in these hotspots.

The identified hotspots include Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Dwarka, Mundka, Jahangirpuri, Narela, Okhla, Punjabi Bagh, R.K. Puram, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, and Wazirpur.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.