Google CEO Sundar Pichai 'delighted' to meet PM Modi, discusses "incredible" opportunities AI will bring to India

Paris, Feb 12 (IANS) Google CEO Sundar Pichai has highlighted the "incredible opportunities" that artificial intelligence (AI) will bring to India, following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris.

The Alphabet CEO also noted the potential for close collaboration between "we" (Google) and India to advance the country's digital transformation.

Taking to social media platform X, Pichai said, "Delighted to meet with PM Narendra Modi today while in Paris for the AI Action Summit. We discussed the incredible opportunities AI will bring to India and ways we can work closely together on India's digital transformation."

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi addressed the India-France CEOs Forum in Paris, stating that the forum plays a key role in strengthening economic ties and "fostering" innovation.

He also noted that business leaders from India and France are coming together to create new opportunities across key sectors, which he believes will drive growth and investment for future generations.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi added, "This is more than just a business event--it's a convergence of the brightest minds from India and France. You are embracing the mantra of innovation, collaboration, and elevation, driving progress with purpose. Beyond forging boardroom connections, you are actively reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and France."

He further said that India and France share deep trust and common values, saying, "India and France aren't just connected by democratic values. Deep trust, innovation, and serving the people are the pillars of our friendship. Our relationship isn't limited to just our two nations. Together, we're providing solutions to global problems."

PM Modi also co-chaired the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The week-long summit concluded with a high-level segment attended by global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts, highlighting the growing collaboration between India and France in technology and innovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the G20 had built a consensus on harnessing AI responsibly for all during the presidency of India.

The Prime Minister said that India leads in AI adoption and techno-legal solutions for data privacy. He added that India has the largest AI talent pool.

“India has successfully built a digital public infrastructure for over 1.4 billion people at a very low cost. It is built around an open and accessible network. It has regulations and a wide range of applications to modernise our economy, reform governance, and transform the lives of our people…Today, India leads in AI adoption and techno-legal solutions on data privacy…We have one of the world’s largest AI talent pools," said PM Modi.

“We are at the dawn of the AI age that will shape the course of humanity," he said.

Underlining the partnership shared between India and France, he said that the two countries have worked together for years through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance to harness the power of the sun.

“India and France have worked together for years through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance to harness the power of the Sun. As we advance our partnership with AI, it is a natural progression from sustainability to innovation to shape a smarter and responsible future. At the same time, sustainable AI does not only mean using clean energy. AI models must also be efficient and sustainable in size, data needs, and resource requirements. After all, the human brain manages to compose poetry and design spaceships using less power than most light bulbs," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that India is building its own large language model because of its diversity. He emphasised that India is ready to share its experience and expertise to make sure the AI future is for good and for all.

"We also have a unique public-private partnership model for pooling resources like computing power. It is made available to our startups and researchers at an affordable cost. India is ready to share its experience and expertise to ensure that the AI future is for good and for all…Some people worry about machines becoming superior in intelligence to humans. But no one holds the key to our collective future and shared destiny other than us humans. That sense of responsibility must guide us," PM Modi said.

