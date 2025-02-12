PM Modi thanks people of Marseille for role in Veer Savarkar's escape

Paris, Feb 12 (IANS) After successfully co-chairing the AI Action Summit in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Marseille on Tuesday (local time) ahead of their engagements in the city.

PM Modi also thanked the people of Marseille for the role they played in Veer Savarkar's escape during colonial rule.

He posted on social media platform X, "In India's quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape. I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations!."

In Cadarche, both PM Modi and President Macron will visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a significant international collaboration in nuclear fusion research.

In a tribute to historical ties, the Prime Minister will also visit the Mazargues War Cemetery to honour Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the World Wars.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the CEOs Forum in Paris.

In a post on X, he wrote, "The India-France CEO Forum plays a key role in strengthening economic ties and fostering innovation. It is gladdening to see business leaders from both nations collaborate and create new opportunities across key sectors. This drives growth, and investment, and ensures a better future for the coming generations."

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "This is more than just a business event--it's a convergence of the brightest minds from India and France. You are embracing the mantra of innovation, collaboration, and elevation, driving progress with purpose. Beyond forging boardroom connections, you are actively reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and France."

He also underlined the deep trust and shared values between India and France, citing democratic values, innovation, and serving the people as the pillars of their friendship.

"India and France aren't just connected by democratic values. Deep trust, innovation, and serving the people are the pillars of our friendship. Our relationship isn't limited to just our two nations. Together, we're providing solutions to global problems," PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also co-chaired the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

In his address, PM Modi called for investment in skilling and reskilling people for an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven future. He also asserted that governance is about ensuring access to everyone, especially in the Global South.

France confirmed that India will be hosting the next AI summit after PM Modi expressed interest. India also assured France of full support for its initiatives on AI.

Highlighting progress in manufacturing, infrastructure, and production across several fields, PM Modi called for businesses to join the Indian market as the country worked towards the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

The week-long summit culminated in a high-level segment attended by global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts.

