‘Good king’: JD-U MLC's praise for Aurangzeb creates uproar in Bihar Assembly

Patna, March 6 (IANS) A controversial statement by JD-U MLC Khalid Anwar praising Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and terming him as “good king” triggered a major uproar in and outside the Bihar Assembly on Thursday.

Leaders from his own party and alliance have strongly opposed his remarks, with some demanding his membership be revoked and calling for him to be sent to Pakistan.

Khalid Anwar said, “Aurangzeb was not a cruel ruler, but a good king. He did not destroy temples. Historians should discuss this, not leaders like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” said Khalid Anwar, JDU MLC.

Anwar also criticised the suspension of SP MLA Abu Azmi for his praise of Aurangzeb in another Assembly, calling it “wrong”.

Following the statement of Khalid Anwar, JD-U leaders distance themselves.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh JD-U MLA from Parbatta in Khagaria district said: “Aurangzeb was the cruellest ruler of India. He persecuted Hindus and demolished temples. If someone praises him, they should be sent to Pakistan and prosecuted for treason.”

BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachol said: "Aurangzeb imposed taxes on non-Muslims and forced conversions. He was a cruel ruler. I demand the renaming of Bakhtiyarpur and Aurangabad in Bihar.”

RJD MLA Rinku Singh said in a democracy, everyone has the right to express their views.

“Khalid Anwar is not the Chief Minister, so his statement should not be seen as an official party stance,” he said.

The controversy has widened the rift within JD-U and its alliance, with some JD-U and BJP leaders mounting pressure on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take action against Khalid Anwar.

With the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections approaching, such divisive debates are set to further polarise the political landscape.

RJD MLA Bhai Virendra launched an attack on the JD-U and BJP on this issue, saying that the BJP only knows how to create hysteria.

“The public has understood who was responsible for the Godhra incident,” Bhai Virendra said.

He also criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, citing the Supreme Court's decision to restore Sunil Singh's membership in the Bihar Legislative Council.

"Nitish Kumar was slapped hard by the Supreme Court when it reinstated Sunil Singh’s membership,” Bhai Virendra said.

