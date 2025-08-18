Golden jubilee celebrations of Arunachal Assembly: LS Speaker hails constructive debates in House

Itanagar, Aug 18 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday portrayed Arunachal as the finest example of unity in diversity, noting that the state Assembly has kept alive the aspiration of the people by enacting over 600 legislations so far through constructive debates.

In a virtual message on the occasion of a special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, held to conclude the golden jubilee celebrations of the 60-member House, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that healthy debate in the House is one of the hallmarks of the state Assembly, being a temple of democracy.

“The lawmakers should continue to keep the hopes and aspirations of the people alive," Birla asserted.

Urging the legislators to work for the state's all-around development, the Lok Sabha Speaker said the Golden Jubilee must serve as a strong reminder for the members of the House to work with diligence for the prosperity of the state. He said that irrespective of party lines, all members of the Assembly, which is the heart of democracy, should make efforts unitedly to take consensus decisions in the interest of the people and the state.

Praising the authority of the House for going paperless with the e-Vidhan initiative, Birla said that the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly is the third in the country to adopt paperless work. The Lok Sabha Speaker urged the MLAs to remain the voice of the people while working for the welfare of women and youth for the state's holistic growth. He also thanked all past and present members for their contributions and role in the Assembly's glorious 50-year journey.

Speaking on the occasion, Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte said the state has witnessed a dynamic interaction of indigenous traditions, colonial legacies, and post-Independence aspirations. He said: “The region's resilience in overcoming challenges and conflicts underscores its determination to chart its own course towards progress and prosperity within the framework of the Indian Union.”

Pongte said that the 45-day Golden Jubilee celebrations, unveiled by Governor Lt General (Retd.) K T Parnaik, on July 3, culminated on Monday. Several outreach programmes were held to instil democratic values among the youth in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University and other institutions.

Arunachal Pradesh underwent a long administrative and political evolution before achieving statehood. In 1954, the frontier tracts were merged into the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA). On January 20, 1972, NEFA was separated from Assam and granted Union Territory status as Arunachal Pradesh. It was administered by the Ministry of External Affairs, with the Governor of Assam acting as representative to the President of India.

To provide democratic representation, the first provisional Legislative Assembly was constituted on August 15, 1975, with 33 members, 30 directly elected and three nominated by the Centre. The Assembly strength increased to 60 seats in 1978, all directly elected, which continues to be its present composition.

On February 20, 1987, Arunachal Pradesh attained full statehood, becoming the 24th state of the Indian Union with its own elected government, legislative powers, and representation in both Houses of Parliament.

