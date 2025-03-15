Gold smuggling case: K'taka govt sends jailed actress Ranya Rao's stepfather DGP Ramachandra Rao on compulsory leave

Bengaluru, March 15 (IANS) The Karnataka government has placed jailed actress Ranya Rao's father, DGP K. Ramachandra Rao, on compulsory leave with immediate effect and until further notice in connection with a gold smuggling case.

DGP Rao was serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

Ranya Rao has been sent to jail in the gold smuggling case.

The Karnataka government had assigned senior IAS officer Gaurav Gupta, the Additional Chief Secretary, to start an investigation immediately against DGP Ramachandra Rao.

DGP Rao is expected to be asked to appear before Gupta for questioning at any time.

Besides, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are investigating the case.

The Karnataka government on March 11 ordered a probe against jailed actress Ranya Rao's father DGP K. Ramachandra Rao in connection with the gold smuggling case.

The state government has sought a report within one week.

Actress Rao was arrested on charges of gold smuggling and misusing her father Ramachandra Rao's name to escape security checks by availing the protocol reserved for officials of the highest rank.

Gupta has been tasked with examining the circumstances that led to Ranya Rao availing the protocol facility and the role of his father in it.

The order states: "Over the past week, reports have emerged regarding the violation and misuse of protocol by Ranya Rao to facilitate gold smuggling. It has also been reported that she misused the name of her father, senior IPS officer and DGP and MD of Karnataka Housing Corporation Limited and Infrastructure Development Corporation, K. Ramachandra Rao, to access the protocol privileges granted to high-ranking officers."

The order further alleges that Ranya Rao used her father's name to bypass security checks and commit the crime.

The state government has deemed it necessary to investigate Ramachandra Rao's role in enabling Ranya Rao to avail of the protocol facility at the airport, the order states.

The Investigating Officer has also been directed to obtain all necessary documents and assistance from the State Police Chief and the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

The DRI officials arrested Ranya Rao after seizing 14.8 kg of gold from her at the Bengaluru International Airport.

The agency seized Rs 2.06 crore worth of gold and Rs 2.67 crore in cash from her upscale Lavelle Road flat, where she reportedly paid Rs 4.5 lakh in rent.

Karnataka DGP for State Police Housing Corporation, Ramachandra Rao, responding to the development of the arrest of his step-daughter, Ranya Rao, had said that he was devastated and caught unaware by this development.

Gold smuggling-accused actress Ranya Rao has alleged that the DRI officials repeatedly slapped and hit her during custody, and demanded she sign statements under threats that they will "expose" her stepfather, DGP K. Ramachandra Rao.

