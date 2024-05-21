Godrej Industries Group delegation calls on J&K L-G

Srinagar, May 21 (IANS) A delegation of Godrej Industries Group on Tuesday called on J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha to discuss investment prospects in the UT.

Officials said that the delegation, led by Burjis Godrej Executive Director Godrej Agrovet Ltd, met the L-G at Raj Bhawan.

The delegation discussed with the L-G the existing investments and the further expansion of their business ventures in J&K.

The representatives of Godrej Industries Group also agreed to explore opportunities which will benefit the overall farming ecosystem in J&K.

Rakesh Swami, Group President, Corporate Affairs, Ramaswamy Iyer, General Manager-PSO and Mishika Nayyar, Regional Manager Corporate Affairs Lead were also present in the meeting.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.