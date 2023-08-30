Goa: Scrap collector killed by wife, her lover; held within 8 hrs

Panaji, Aug 30 (IANS) A man was killed in Bicholim allegedly by his wife and her kin, with whom she reportedly had an illicit relationship, Goa police said on Wednesday.

The police said that both the accused have been arrested within eight hours of committing the crime.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan said that on Wednesday, the police found the body of a labourer named Ramesh Poshalappa Siddagoli (39), a native of Belgavi, Karnataka.

The semi-dude body was found under the New Bridge at Bicholim with multiple stab injuries on the back and buttocks.

The accused have been identified as Sangita Ramesh Siddagoli (29), and Ramu Shankar Gawali (50), both natives of Maharashtra.

“The accused duo was trying to board the train from Thivim railway station in North Goa after committing the crime. The police have arrested both of them,” Valsan said.

The officer said the female accused in the case -- Sangita -- was in a relationship with Gawali, her sister’s husband.

“On the night of the incident, an argument had broken out between the victim and the accused persons under the influence of liquor over the latter's relationship with Sangita. The accused then attacked the victim with a sharp-edged weapon, causing his death,” the police said.

The deceased used to work as a scrap collector and was staying along the roadsides with his wife.

“Gawali used to visit them every evening as he was in a relation with the wife of the deceased person,” the police said, adding that Gawali’s wife stays in Maharashtra.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.