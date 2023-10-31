Goa police make fourth arrest in sextortion case

Panaji, Oct 31 (IANS) During the investigation into the alleged inter-state sextortion racket, the special team of the Goa police has made the fourth arrest in the case.

The fourth accused person has ben identified as Harish from Gujarat, the police said.

According to sources, the accused person provided all the logistical support to the accused women and their accomplices.

On August 28, Goa police had arrested two women and a man for allegedly extorting money from a person from Gujarat by threatening to file a false complainant of rape.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa), Nidhin Valsan, had said that upon a complaint filed by a person named Kiran Patel, a native ofGujarat, against two females, also residents of Gujarat, they had initiated an investigation and prima facie found that they were running a racket of extorting money by threatening to lodge rape case.

Valsan said that one woman had lodged a rape complaint on August 23 at the Colvale police station against one non-Goan person.

“Later, the investigating officer probed the case and found that the complainant had lodged complaints in different matters (in Goa). As she was from Gujarat, we contacted our counterparts there and got information that she was a complainant in various FIRs,” Valsan said.

“At the same time, we got a complaint from one businessman saying that these complainants (women) had actually extorted money from him saying they will accuse him in rape case. We found out that they had filed multiple FIRs in Gujarat and Goa. They are actually running a racket of extorting businessmen saying they will be arrested in rape cases,” Valsan said.

According to the police, the accused involved in the crime have filed complaints of rape at various police station in Goa and Gujarat.

The racket of extorting money by these people was jointly busted by the Colvale and Calangute police in North Goa.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.