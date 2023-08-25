Goa Police cracks theft case by creating fake Instagram ID, arrests accused from WB

Panaji, Aug 25 (IANS) Goa Police has said that it solved a theft case after creating a fake Instagram account to lure the accused and arrested him from West Bengal.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan said that the accused person has been arrested from West Bengal.

SP Valsan said that the accused was identified as Suredar Chhetri (31), a resident of Jalpaiguri-West Bengal.

He said that the accused broke into house at Dona Paula in North Goa and committed theft of gold and diamond jewellery and cash Rs 5 lakhs, all valued at Rs 40 to 45 lakh.

“It was a blind case. We had no clue for a week other than CCTV recordings in which one person, covering his full face, on a bicycle was seen moving. When he broke into the house, his face was covered. But we continued our efforts and could trace him,” Valsan said.

He said that they found a suspicious person going to the casino, in the same manner. “Then we found out that he was going to a casino, where we got a full picture of his face. But he had given fake phone numbers at different locations. His one phone number was linked to an Instagram account,” Valsan said.

“We also created a fake Instagram ID of a girl. We also took help from a girl in this case, and started talking with that person. He then revealed his phone number and location and then immediately a team was sent to West Bengal where he was arrested,” Valsan said.

Police said that they obtained the accused persons transit remand of arrest from Additional CJM Siliguri and later the accused was brought to Goa and remanded to eight days police custody.

Valsan said that the Panaji Police team along with the accused visited Goregaon, Malad, and Mumbai and recovered the part of the stolen property.

An offense has been registered under section 380, 454, 457 of IPC.

Police are further investigating the case.

