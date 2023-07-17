Goa Monsoon session to begin from Tuesday

Panaji, July 17 (IANS) The Monsoon session of Goa Assembly will begin from Tuesday and will conclude on August 10, officials said.

"There will be 18 sittings of the Monsoon session, which will conclude on August 10," said officials from the Goa Assembly.

Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar had said that the opposition parties in the state will get enough time to discuss the state's issues during the Monsoon session of the Assembly House.

"This session will be lengthy, which would give enough time to the opposition benches to discuss the issues facing the state," Tawadkar added.

On many occasions, the opposition parties in Goa have alleged that the ruling BJP suppressed their voice by curtailing the duration of the Assembly session.

Earlier in March, the opposition parties had slammed the BJP government for curtailing the five-day Budget session to four days on the pretext of 'Ram Navami' celebrations.

There are seven opposition MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly, who have made strategies to question the BJP-led state government over several critical issues.

