KTR Stops Convoy to Help Accident Victim on NH 44

Hyderabad: Telangana minister KT Rama Rao stopped his convoy to help the road accident victim in Medal on Sunday morning.

According to sources, KTR was returning to Hyderabad after completing his Jagtial visit. The minister noticed a road accident while his convoy was passing through the

National Highway 44 (NH-44) at Reddipalle in Chegunta mandal in Medak district.

KTR asked his staff to stop the car and he got down to help the victim. He enquired about the accident from the people who had gathered at the accident site and later shifted the victim to the hospital into one of his escort vehicles.

