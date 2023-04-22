Goa Governor Pillai extends Eid greetings

Panaji, April 22 (IANS) Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai has extended his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of the coastal state, the Muslim brethren in particular on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

In his message, the Governor said, 'Eid-ul-Fitr' is one of the most widely celebrated Islamic festivals, which marks the end of the holy month of 'Ramzan'. On this day, people show their gratitude for health and endurance to get through the long fasting period of 'Ramzan'. 'Id-ul-Fitr' festival also symbolises faith, sacrifice, love, compassion, brotherhood and unity. It is not merely restraining oneself from having food but also to abstain from all kinds of evil and unethical practices.

The Governor further said that Goa is traditionally a peaceful State, where people of different faiths live in mutual harmony and brotherhood.

"On this pious occasion of 'Eid-ul-Fitr', I appeal to the people of Goa to draw inspiration from the eternal and invaluable message of the Prophet Mohammad and practice it, in the best interest of social harmony, national unity and integrity," he said.

"May the celebrations of 'Eid-ul-Fitr' this year bring added joy, happiness, peace and prosperity to everyone and help strengthen the bonds of national unity and emotional integration among the people," he said.

