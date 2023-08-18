Goa: Five students suspended for using pepper spray on schoolmates

Panaji, Aug 18 (IANS) Five students, including a girl, allegedly involved in using pepper spray on schoolmates have been suspended from a class for a month.

On Thursday, around 11 girls studying in a higher secondary at Bicholim in North Goa were hospitalised after some fellow students used pepper spray on them.

Director of education Shailesh Zingade told IANS that the management and PTA members met him today and sought a few more days to submit the report of the incident.

"They have started an inquiry. Today one girl among eleven attended the school. But as she was in a panic situation, management did not record her statement. Hence they have sought some time to investigate the matter. Maybe by Tuesday or Wednesday management will submit their report," Zingade said.

He said that the five students, who are suspended for a month, may not be all culprits. "It will come to know after the inquiry is concluded," he said.

Meanwhile, the Goa Education Department has issued a Show cause notice to management of this Higher Secondary School.

The exact reason behind the boys using pepper spray is not clear yet, sources said they did it for fun.

A senior police officer in Bicholim told IANS that the police have taken cognisance of the incident and has asked the school management to submit CCTV footage from the institute after their internal committee prepares a report.

"The students who used pepper spray are minors. Hence, the internal committee of the school is conducting an inquiry into the incident. They will prepare a report and take action against the boys who sprayed pepper spray on the girls," the police said.

"Around 11 girl students felt burning sensation and uneasiness and were rushed to the hospital. Some of them were discharged after treatment," the officer said.

He added that a similar incident had taken place in the same school in the past and action was taken against two boys.

"The culprits in both the incidents are different. We are taking measures so that such cases are not repeated," the officer said.

