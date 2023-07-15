Goa: Cuncolim revolt against Portuguese has great significance in history, says Phaldessai

Panaji, July 15 (IANS) Minister for Archives and Archeology Subhash PhalDessai on Saturday said that Chieftains Revolt of Cuncolim against colonial rule has great significance in Goa’s history as the movement ignited urge among the natives to rebel against the foreign rule.

PhalDessai was speaking after paying tributes at Chieftains Martyr Memorial in Cuncolim.

‘Cuncolim Revolt’ in 1583 against the Portuguese colonial rule emerged as the first revolt in Goa. In this revolt, European Jesuit priest and other priests were killed for converting people and in retaliation Portuguese had executed chieftains of Cuncolim by inviting them on pretext of parley.

During the Cuncolim revolt of 1583, villagers had killed Roman Catholic priests and their armed escorts, who were in the process of converting villagers and desecrating Hindu temples in the region.

One of those killed was European Jesuit priest Rodolfo Acquaviva, who was in the court of Emperor Akbar just before he was posted to Goa.

Massacre resulted in swift retaliation by the Portuguese, who invited around 16 chieftains from Cuncolim and the adjoining villages of Ambelim, Assolna, Veroda and Velim at the Assolna fort for a peaceful parley and killed them. One among them escaped the massacre by jumping from the fort in the river and swam to Karwar-Karnataka, where he took shelter.

“Cuncolim Revolt could be also recognised as the first rebel of locals against suppression of culture and tradition of the land by invaders. The history of Cuncolim Revolt has to be cherished for future generations, hence serious efforts are being made to produce a documentary based on Cuncolim Revolt,” PhalDessai said.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao expressed satisfaction for incorporating the history of Cuncolim Revolt in the history syllabus of 9th and 11th class.

Alemao said that the Cuncolim Revolt could be the first non-co-operation movement in Asia against foreign rule.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.