Goa CM stresses on strict implementation of budget

Panaji, April 10 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that he has taken the budget implementation 'very strictly' and will conduct a review of the same on the first Monday of every month.

Sawant on Monday held a meeting with officials of government departments and asked them to set a date for the implementation of projects and schemes.

"I held a meeting with all the secretaries on budget implementation. We have given a target to start the budget implementation. They will have to set the target date of implementation of schemes, laying foundation stones of projects, inauguration of projects and bringing reforms," Sawant said.

"I will take a review meeting on the first Monday of every month. This will help us to know the status of budget implementation and schemes. We will implement the budget very strictly. We even aim to achieve target of revenue generation," he said.

Pramod Sawant presented the Budget for 2023-24 focusing on resumption of mining and tourism for revenue collection.

Sawant had presented a budget with the gross expenditure at Rs 26,844.40 crore, a rise of 9.71 per cent over estimates of 2022-23.

However, opposition parties have termed the budget of the state as 'unrealistic' and 'old wine in an old bottle with a new label'.

Reacting to the Budget presented, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said: "It appears that Rs 26,844.40 crore budget outlay presented by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is completely unrealistic."

He said the budget is like 'Maximum Announcements and Minimum Achievements'.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai had said: "It is old wine in an old bottle with new label. There is nothing new this year. There is nothing substantial, and nothing to combat the alarming fiscal deficit his government has brought about by sheer financial mismanagement and lack of application. Goa is in for difficult times."

