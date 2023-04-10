AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed medical department officials concerned to be prepared to meet any challenge, if need be, by preparing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to treat Covid-19 cases at village clinics with facilities to test and treat the COVID cases against the backdrop of increasing cases in the country. The Chief Minister conducted a review of the Medical and Health Department after reviewing the Education Department today.

CM Jagan mainly conducted a review of the precautions to be taken in the state to combat COVID cases. The CM directed officials to be prepared for all kinds of circumstances in view of the coronavirus spreading in the state. He said that steps should be taken to conduct tests at the village level and give medicines. He also stated that measures should be taken to ensure that those suffering from chronic diseases are immediately taken to the hospital if they are infected with COVID.

The officials also briefed the CM on the latest COVID situation and the measures being taken to tackle the rise. They stated that the situation was completely under control and there was no cause for worry. They also informed him that rapid tests were being conducted at the village clinics, and if anything is found there, arrangements are in place to send it to RTPCR immediately. Officials revealed that only 25 people were admitted to the hospital with COVID after conducting a fever survey across the state. Officials said that they are also checking and preparing oxygen lines, PSA plants, oxygen cylinders, and oxygen concentrators. Steps were taken at the airports to take rapid samples from international flight passengers, they stated.

The Chief Minister said that officials should be prepared in all ways and monitor the situation from time to time and take appropriate precautionary measures. He said that the system of family doctors and village clinics will be useful to prevent the spread of COVID and provide better medical care at the ground level. He directed officials to conduct a survey in the villages, conduct tests for those with symptoms and ensure that medicines are given to them immediately. Testing kits and medicines should be sent to every village clinic and medicines suitable for the current variant should be sent. He also directed officials to fully equip the laboratories.

Health Minister Vidadala Rajani, Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy and Principal Secretary (Medical and Health), among other officials, participated in the review meeting.

