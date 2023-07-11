GMDA officials visit water logging spots in Gurugram

Gurugram: Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials on Tuesday visited several key locations which were hotspots for waterlogging due to the recent heavy rainfall.

P.C. Meena, CEO of GMDA inspected Narsinghpur Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and reviewed the status of the existing pumping machinery installed in the service lane.

Meena instructed the team to augment the pumping capacity at this critical location and install one more additional pump in the service lane. Five pumps have already been installed at the spot the officials informed.

A new rising main pipeline is also laid from the depressed portion of Narsinghpur up to Badshahpur drain to drain out the stormwater quickly during heavy monsoons to facilitate smooth traffic flow on the main carriageway and service lane.

The team also visited Subhash Chowk which was one of the new points of major waterlogging during the heavy rainfall period in the city this year.

He directed the officers to check the level of the master drain laid from Subhash Chowk up to Badshahpur drain and accordingly, the proposal to remodel by redesigning the drain may be taken up to address the concern of waterlogging on this stretch.

At present, the accumulated stormwater further flows towards Hero Honda Chowk from Subhash Chowk and the upgraded drain design will facilitate the flow of stormwater from Subhash Chowk towards Badshahpur drain which will also address flooding concerns at Hero Honda Chowk.

Chief Engineer, Infra II division submitted that higher capacity DG sets have already been installed to run the pumping stations to their full capacity even during the period of power cuts in the monsoon season.

He added that 750 KVA DG Set at 30 MLD Main Pumping Station in Surya Vihar, Sector 9A, 320 KVA DG set at Intermediate Pumping Station to benefit the Rajender Park area and 500 KVA DG Set at 50 MLD STP at Behrampur have been set up to ensure the pumps are operational even in the instances when there is electricity failure.

“Directions have been issued for the deployment of additional pump sets and machinery at all key locations which were prone to waterlogging,” Meena said.

