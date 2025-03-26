GMDA conducts first-ever demolition drive on Sheetla Mata Road in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 26 (IANS) The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) intensified its action against encroachment and conducted the first-ever enforcement drive on Sheetla Mata Road on Wednesday, officials said.

Several complaints had been received from citizens regarding illegal developments along this key stretch which were also hampering traffic movement during peak commuting period.

Shyamal Misra, Chief Executive Officer, GMDA, had also directed that necessary action must be taken to clear the rampant encroachment on Sheetla Mata Road which is among the key roads in the city.

The Enforcement Wing of GMDA led by GMDA District Town Planner (DTP), R.S. Batth, in coordination with Mohit Sharma, Nodal Officer, Streets for People Gurugram, and other Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials launched a large-scale anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday, removing unauthorised structures and reclaiming public land.

More than 50 police personnel were also present during the drive.

The complete stretch from CRPF Chowk up to Sheetla Mata Mandir was covered wherein illegal tin sheds constructed by 70 shopkeepers were demolished.

Their material/products which were on display and other encroachments in front of their shops were cleared to free up the road portions.

Additionally, advertisement boards and tin sheds which were set-up on the box drains of GMDA were also removed.

"Prior announcements were made for two days to intimate all shop owners to clear all encroachments made on the 30-metre wide master sector roads of GMDA. It was found that nearly five metre area on both sides of the road were illegally taken over by shopkeepers. In the drive conducted today, all unauthorised structures were razed to clear up the public spaces and ensure the government land is free of any encroachment," said GMDA DTP.

The Authority further plans to develop Sheetla Mata Road as a model road and will also build footpaths and drains to support safe pedestrian movement and enhance the drainage network respectively.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner, Ajay Kumar, in the meeting chaired on Tuesday also directed the concerned departments to address the issue of waterlogging which occurs on this stretch during monsoon season.

Moreover, MCG has also installed grills on the central verge of this road and ensure the provision of adequate street lighting for the benefit of the public at large.

"We will ensure regular checks and carry out inspection visits to closely monitor the road to ensure that there is no re-encroachment on this road. Strict action will be taken against the violators who will not abide the law," R.S. Batth added.

