Global telecom standards should ensure security, dignity and equity: PM Modi (Lead)

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) There is a need for a human-centric dimension to the ongoing technological revolution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, stressing that principles of security, dignity and equity should be at the centre of global telecommunication standards.

Inaugurating the historic International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) 'World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024' in the national capital, PM Modi said that standards set here will determine the direction of the future.

“Our goal should be that no country, no region and no community is left behind in this digital transformation,” said the Prime Minister, underscoring the need for innovation balanced with inclusion.

“The time has come to accept the importance of a global framework for digital technology. We have to ensure that our future is both technically strong and ethically sound,” PM Modi told the gathering.

PM Modi also inaugurated the 8th edition of the ‘India Mobile Congress 2024,’ saying that while WTSA’s objective is to work on global standards, the role of the ‘India Mobile Congress’ is associated with services and both the events “bring global standards and services on a single platform”.

Discussing telecom sector reforms, the Prime Minister noted India's efforts in lowering data costs. The cost of internet data in India is now as low as 12 cents per GB compared to many countries in the world where one GB of data is 10 to 20 times more expensive.

“Today, every Indian consumes about 30 GB of data on an average every month”, said PM Modi.

Today, the country has a mobile phone user base of 120 crore, 95 crore internet users and digital transactions of more than 40 per cent of the entire world in real-time.

“India had showcased how digital connectivity had become an effective tool for last-mile delivery,” said PM Modi.

“India's mobile and telecom journey in the 21st century is a subject of study for the whole world. Telecom is not just a medium of connectivity but also a medium of equity and opportunity in India,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

The four pillars of Digital India --- low-priced devices, extensive reach of digital connectivity to every nook and corner of the country, easily accessible data and goal of ‘Digital First’, are leading to robust results.

The Prime Minister also underscored the remarkable advancements in infrastructure, including the rapid installation of Wi-Fi facilities at public places like railway stations and the connection of islands like Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep through undersea cables.

“In just 10 years, India has laid optical fibre which is eight times the distance between Earth and the Moon”, said PM Modi, adding that the country is already progressing towards 6G technology, ensuring a future-ready infrastructure.

India democratised digital technology and created digital platforms where innovations on these platforms created millions of new opportunities The transformative power of the JAM Trinity—Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile—has laid the foundation for countless innovations.

PM Modi said that Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has provided new opportunities for many companies and ONDC is revolutionising digital commerce.

“In an interconnected world, security cannot be an afterthought. India's Data Protection Act and National Cyber Security Strategy reflect our commitment to building a safe digital environment”, noted PM Modi.

It is for the first time that the ITU-WTSA is being hosted in India and the Asia-Pacific. The global event has brought together more than 3,000 industry leaders, policy makers and tech experts from over 190 countries, representing telecom, digital and ICT sectors.

Union Minister for Communication Jyotiradiya Scindia, Minister of State for Communication, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasan, and Secretary General of ITU, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, were also present at the inaugural session.

