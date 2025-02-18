A glimpse into Pulkit Samrat’s intense workout routine for 'Glory'

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Pulkit Samrat is gearing up for his much-awaited OTT debut with 'Glory'. The 'Fukrey' actor will be seen playing a boxer in the sports-crime drama. In order to look the part, he has intensified his fitness routine.

Recently, Pulkit Samrat's trainer took to social media and shared a video of the actor practicing boxing on a treadmill. He can be seen throwing punches while holding dumbbells. The clip goes to highlight the sheer intensity of his training, along with his dedication to the role.

Over the past few weeks, Pulkit Samrat has been consistently posting sneak peeks of his strength training, endurance drills, and combat workouts on the internet.

Touted to be a sports crime series, 'Glory' has been produced by Mohit Shah and Karan Anshuman under the banner of Atomic Films. The series boasts an ensemble cast with Pulkit Samrat, Divyendu Sharma, and Suvinder Vicky.

"Glory" follows the story of a violent attack that tears a family apart, forcing Raghubir Singh, a revered boxing coach, to reconcile with his estranged sons, Dev and Ravi.

Talking about the series, producers Mohit Shah and Karan Anshuman shared, “Glory is a story close to our hearts. At its core, it’s a gripping murder mystery intricately woven against the backdrop of the high-stakes world of sports, bringing together two electrifying genres. With its propulsive action and relentless twists, Glory promises to keep audiences hooked. Partnering with Netflix has given us the platform to bring this bold vision to life for a global audience.”

On a different note, Pulkit Samrat and his better half, Kriti Kharbanda recently celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple in the most adorable way. As Pulkit Samrat is shooting in Punjab at the moment, the couple exchanged wishes over a video call.

The love birds used social media to drop a snippet of their adorable long-distance celebration.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda captioned the post, "Long distance wala valentine!", along with three red heart emojis.

