WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians dominate with ball as Gujarat Giants fold for 120

Vadodara, Feb 18 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) put in a clinical bowling performance to bowl out Gujarat Giants (GG) for just 120 runs in the fifth match of the third season of the Women’s Premier League, at the Kotambi Stadium here on Tuesday. Led by the all-rounder Hayley Matthews, who picked up three wickets for 16 runs, Mumbai Indians' bowlers capitalised on early breakthroughs and tight lines, putting Gujarat Giants on the back foot throughout the innings.

MI's bowlers were on point from the very start, with Nat Sciver-Brunt and Matthews providing early breakthroughs. Shabnam Ismail, bowling tightly, removed Laura Wolvaardt for just 4 runs, caught at deep extra cover. Gujarat Giants were asked to bat first and were immediately under pressure.

The opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney struggled, with the latter dismissed for just 1-run in the second over by Sciver-Brunt.

Matthews followed up with the key wicket of Dayalan Hemalatha (9), who had just hit a boundary, sending her back caught off a delivery that was cleverly bowled wide outside off. GG’s woes continued as skipper Ashleigh Gardner (10) was dismissed, caught out trying to clear the ropes. Deandra Dottin's stumping off Amelia Kerr left GG in further trouble at 58/5 by the 10th over.

With wickets falling regularly, it was left to Harleen Deol, who played a lone hand in the middle-order, hitting a couple of boundaries before she too was dismissed for 32 (31 balls), caught off Amanjot Kaur. Tanuja Kanwer showed some resistance with a boundary but fell shortly after for 13, leaving GG reeling.

Sayali Satghare and Priya Mishra tried to salvage some pride in the final overs, with Satghare hitting a couple of boundaries, including a cut shot and a full toss through the gap between short third and backward point.

Despite the late efforts, GG's tail could not capitalise, and the innings was wrapped up for just 120 runs off the last ball of the 20th over. A final run-out ended the innings, leaving MI in a commanding position as they have to chase down a modest target.

Along with Matthews’ stellar three-wicket haul, Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt were also key contributors to GG’s downfall. Kerr finished with two wickets for 22 runs, while Sciver-Brunt added two wickets for 26 runs, dismissing both Mooney and Deol.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Giants 120 all out in 20 overs (Harleen Deol 32, Kashvee Gautam 20; Hayley Matthews 3-16, Amelia Kerr 2-22) against Mumbai Indians

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.