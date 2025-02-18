Tripura govt aims 80 pc irrigation coverage to boost agriculture: CM Saha

Agartala, Feb 18 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday that the state government has set a target of achieving 80 per cent irrigation coverage of cultivable land in the next few years.

Addressing the 2nd All India State Water Ministers Conference at Udaipur in Rajasthan, the Chief Minister also informed that the state government has taken multiple steps including the construction of 43 flood protection embankments and carrying out anti-erosion work on riverbanks to mitigate flood situations.

“Tripura is the third smallest state in the country, with a geographical area of 10,491 sq. km. It is predominantly a hilly state, with more than 70 per cent of the area covered by forests. People living in these areas mostly depend on agriculture for their livelihood,” he said.

Saha said that the state government is giving priority to constructing more irrigation projects to improve agricultural productivity and help farmers double their income. “The total cultivable land is 25 per cent of the total geographical area of the state, and 47 per cent of the cultivable land is covered with irrigation. We aim to achieve 80 per cent irrigation coverage of cultivable land in the next few years,” said Saha, who also holds the Water Resource portfolio.

The Chief Minister stated that due to fast-flowing rivers and limited water storage capacity, there is little scope for surface water-based irrigation projects in the state. Therefore, the state has emphasised constructing rainwater storage structures and minor irrigation dams, he added.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R Patil, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, his Tripura counterpart Manik Saha, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Water Resource Ministers and officials of various states were present at the 2nd All India State Water Ministers' Conference on Tuesday.

Informing that the state government has identified suitable sites for 98 minor irrigation projects covering 30,000 hectares and initiated work on 14 projects, Saha said that Tripura is blessed with abundant groundwater resources due to a long rainy season and extensive forest areas.

“We utilise only 9.48 per cent of groundwater, compared to the national average. We have also undertaken deep tube wells for irrigation as well as drinking water purposes. Since the launch of the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan – Catch The Rain’, the annual extractable dynamic groundwater resources have increased from 1.063 billion cubic meters in 2023 to 1.18 billion cubic meters in 2024,” said the Chief Minister.

He said that more than 45,000 water structures have been developed under the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan – Catch The Rain’ since its inception. In all, 975 Amrit Sarovars in eight districts and several heritage water structures dating back to the 14th century have been rejuvenated. So far 6.38 lakh households (85 per cent) have assured tap water supplies, the Chief Minister said, adding that in hilly areas where groundwater is unavailable, innovative water supply schemes based on available sources such as local streams, springs, and water reservoirs are being implemented.

He further stated that 4,347 schools (96 per cent) and 88,435 Anganwadi Centres (96.10 per cent) have started receiving potable piped water, and the government has set a target of achieving 100 per cent coverage by September 31, 2025, in all rural areas.

“In urban areas, we have secured assistance from the Asian Development Bank to ensure 24x7 water supply in 12 towns of Tripura. Under AMRUT 2.0, we have taken up water supply projects covering eight towns. Major water bodies in Agartala and other places have been rejuvenated under the Mukhyamantri Nagar Unnayan Prakalpa.” Noting that Tripura has 10 major rivers, which are fast-flowing, the Chief Minister said during the monsoon, these rivers cause severe riverbank erosion and flooding.

