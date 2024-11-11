Girl student at IIIT Basar in Telangana ends life

Hyderabad, Nov 11 (IANS) A student of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), also known as the IIIT Basar, in Basar town of Telangana’s Nirmal district, committed suicide on Monday.

Sai Priya, 17, hanged herself in her hostel room on the campus of RGUKT.

Hailing from Armoor in the Nizamabad district, she was a student of the Pre-University Course (PUC) second year. According to police, she was staying in the room with two others.

On Monday morning, she was alone in the room when her roommates had gone for breakfast. On their return they found her hanging from the ceiling fan. They alerted the university authorities, who informed the police.

The reason for the girl's extreme step was not known. Police found a suicide note in the room. The body was sent for autopsy and an investigation was launched.

This is the first suicide on the campus since the recent appointment of the in-charge Vice-Chancellor.

IIIT Basar has reported several student suicides in recent years.

In April, B. Arvind, 17, allegedly hanged himself in the hostel on the campus Hailing from Siddipet district, he was also a student of PUC second year. He took the extreme step just two days before the commencement of exams. In February, a 17-year-old female student ended her life in the hostel as she was unable to digest the death of a relative.

At least six students at IIIT Basar committed suicide in 2023.

In November, a 19-year-old engineering student killed himself on the campus. He was depressed after the death of his mother. On August 8, 2023, a 17-year-old student of PUC first year was found hanging in the hostel room on the varsity’s campus. The student is suspected to have ended his life after he reportedly grew homesick. Hailing from Sangareddy district, he had joined the institute a week ago and he was reportedly feeling lonely.

On June 15, a girl student died under suspicious circumstances. The PUC first year student fell down from the fourth floor of the hostel building on the campus. On June 13, a girl student of PUC first year was found hanging in the bathroom on the varsity campus. She resorted to the extreme step after writing the physics exam. The student, hailing from the Sangareddy district, was reportedly under mental stress. The university had reported two suicides in 2022.

