UP girl jumps into Yamuna, fearing police action

Hamirpur, July 24 (IANS) Two cops were suspended after a 17-year-old girl, accused in an assault case, jumped into the Yamuna river fearing police action against her in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district.

The girl’s family had a tiff with their neighbours over drawing of water in which they allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman.

Both the families lodged FIRs against each other.

The girl is yet to be traced.

Police said that the families of Imtiyaz and Santosh had a dispute on July 21 over drawing of water in Kanshi Ram colony.

“Both the families attacked each other in which the wife of Imtiyaz, who is five months’ pregnant, was allegedly punched by the women from Santosh’s family,” SHO, Kotwali, Durg Vijay Singh said.

Later, a police team reached the spot and took Imtiyaz’s wife to hospital. On the basis of her complaint, an FIR was lodged against Santosh Sonkar, Urmila Devi, Radhika Sonkar, and Sandeep Sonkar under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

While the police were taking statements from both the parties, Santosh’s family informed that Radhika had jumped off from Yamuna bridge after allegedly being attacked and humiliated by Imtiyaz and his family.

“A team of divers and police were pressed into action to trace the missing girl but in vain,” the SHO added.

On the complaint of Santosh’s son, Sandeep Kumar, an FIR was lodged against Imtiyaz, his wife Neha, Chhano, Tabu, Julie, Zeenat, Chhotu, Aman and his two unidentified persons under the relevant sections of the SC/ST Act and sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

On July 22, a video also went viral in which Radhika purportedly alleged that police had been acting in a biased manner and did not register the FIR on her family’s complaint.

Senior police officials said that Radhika jumped into the river as she feared action against her.

Hamirpur SP Deeksha Sharma has suspended two cops, outpost in charge sub-inspector Manoj Pandey and beat constable Rizul Mukraiya, for laxity and directed the ASP (Hamirpur) to conduct a probe.

