Giriraj Singh slams Congress leader over 'Math came through Islam' remark

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday hit out at Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed over her controversial statement claiming that Mathematics was introduced to the world through Islam.

Singh demanded that Mohamed present evidence to support her claim.

Speaking to IANS, Singh said, "I think if someone lacks knowledge, I cannot comment on their foolishness. The world knows who the pioneers of mathematics were. It is meaningless to associate this with religion."

"If she thinks that Math came from Islam, then she should present the evidence and hold a constructive discussion," he added.

Shama Mohamed's remarks have sparked controversy just days after she faced backlash for allegedly fat-shaming Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, Mohamed had also extended her support to Indian pacer Mohammed Shami after he faced criticism from certain Islamic groups for not observing Roza during the Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Australia. She defended Shami calling Islam a "scientific" religion.

The BJP strongly condemned her statement on Mathematics. BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said, "I think she has decided that Rahul Gandhi alone cannot make all the absurd statements in the Congress."

The controversy follows another incident where Mohamed faced criticism for her social media post during India's match against New Zealand.

In her post, she commented, "Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course, the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had."

Her remarks drew sharp reactions from Rohit Sharma's supporters, who defended his leadership with statistics. The BJP accused the Congress of showcasing an "Emergency mindset" through such comments.

Facing mounting criticism, Mohamed later deleted her controversial remarks and all related posts defending her stance. The Congress party also distanced itself from her comments and directed her to remove the post.

