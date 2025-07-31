Gillette India’s Q1 net profit falls 8 pc, revenue down nearly 8 pc

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Gillette India on Thursday reported a drop in its earnings for the first quarter (Q1) of FY26, with net profit falling 8.19 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 145.69 crore, compared to Rs 158.68 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25).

Revenue from operations also slipped 7.92 per cent to Rs 706.72 crore from Rs 767.47 crore in Q4 FY25, according to its stock exchange filing.

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 713.4 crore, down 8.45 per cent from Rs 779.21 crore in the preceding quarter.

The company’s total expenses also decreased to Rs 517.97 crore from Rs 569.45 crore in Q4, it mentioned in its regulatory filing.

This included Rs 176.97 crore spent on raw and packing materials, Rs 81.57 crore on stock-in-trade purchases, Rs 48.89 crore on employee benefits, and Rs 1.04 crore in finance costs.

However, on year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company earned Rs 707 crore in revenue for the quarter, which is 10 per cent more than Rs 645 crore recorded in the same quarter previous year.

Despite the quarterly decline in profit and revenue, Gillette India’s Managing Director Kumar Venkatasubramanian said the company had delivered double-digit growth on both topline and bottom line compared to the same period previous year.

He credited the performance to the company’s integrated growth strategy, which focuses on a strong product portfolio, product superiority, productivity, innovation, and an agile organisation.

He added that the strategy aims to deliver sustainable and balanced growth while creating value.

On the stock market, Gillette India shares were trading at Rs 11,021, up Rs 395 or 3.71 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) around 2:40 p.m.

In the past five days, the stock gained Rs 182 or 1.68 per cent, and in the past month, it rose by Rs 123.5 or 1.13 per cent.

