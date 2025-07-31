Hyderabad School charges Over ₹2.5 Lakh Nursery Fees

One of the schools in Hyderabad has become the focal point of a raging controversy after its high annual fee structure was revealed on social media, sparking concerns regarding India's escalating cost of education. The furore started when a user posted a photograph of the fee breakdown of Nasr School, citing that parents are being asked a whopping amount of money for their child's education.

The Fee Breakdown

Based on the viral image, here are the school's annual charges:

Nursery: ₹2,51,000 (around ₹21,000 per month)

Pre-primary classes (PPI 1 and 2): ₹2,42,700

Classes I and II: ₹2,91,460

Classes III and IV: ₹3,22,350

Public Reaction

The post gained a lot of attention on social media in a short span, with most users expressing their anger and frustration at the excessive charges of private schools in India. Some users suggested that education of quality education should be available for everyone, while others claimed that the government should focus more on investing in education than in other programs.

Comparisons with Other Schools

Even a student drew attention to the fees of another well-known private school, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, which is around ₹1,400,000 (14 lakh) for yearly kindergarten tuition fees. This comparison served as fuel for the debate as well, with the public questioning the reason behind such exorbitant fees.

A Call for Reform

The controversy brings to the fore the need for a cheaper and more accessible system of education in India. Though most people are in favor of quality education being made free for all children, others believe that the government can give more attention to spending on education in comparison with other programs. The debate has significant questions regarding the place of private schools in the Indian education landscape and the question of increased accountability and transparency in the fee structure.

