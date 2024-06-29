GIFT Nifty hits record monthly turnover of $95.5 billion for June

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) GIFT Nifty, which are traded on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), recorded a new milestone of achieving an all-time high monthly turnover of $95.55 billion (about Rs 7,97,714 crore) as on June 27.

This surpassed its previous record of $91.73 billion set in May. The benchmark achieved its highest-ever monthly turnover of 21,23,014 contracts in June.

"This milestone reflects the growing global interest and trust in the GIFT Nifty as a benchmark for India’s growth story," NSE said.

"We are glad to witness the success of GIFT Nifty and express our sincere gratitude to all the participants for their overwhelming support and for making GIFT Nifty a successful contract," it added.

Trading turnover on NSE IX has been growing exponentially since commencement of the full-scale operation of GIFT Nifty on July 3, 2023.

Since the first day of full-scale operations, GIFT Nifty has witnessed a total cumulative volume of over 21.06 million contracts with a total cumulative turnover of $881.26 billion till June 27, 2024.

