Giant Wheel mishap: Chennai amusement park temporarily shut after people stranded mid-air

Chennai, May 28 (IANS) The Neelankarai police on Wednesday ordered the temporary closure of a popular amusement park in Injambakkam in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, following a terrifying incident involving a malfunctioning giant wheel that left 36 visitors, including several children, stranded mid-air.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the giant wheel suddenly came to a halt due to a suspected technical glitch.

Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic and confusion as the ride, which rotates in a full circular motion, abruptly stopped while passengers were still aloft. Fortunately, the structure held firm, and the stranded individuals were not at risk of falling.

Emergency services were immediately alerted, and a large-scale rescue operation was launched.

According to District Fire Officer Loganathan, “We were able to safely rescue all 36 persons, including 20 men and 16 women, using two sky lifts.”

The operation lasted nearly one and a half hours and involved around 35 personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department, assisted by local police.

While no injuries were reported, the incident caused widespread concern among visitors and local residents. Several parents and onlookers were seen anxiously waiting at the site as the rescue operation unfolded.

In response, the Neelankarai police issued a notice to the amusement park’s management, seeking a detailed explanation of the malfunction and a full set of safety compliance documents.

Officials also conducted a thorough inspection of the park on Wednesday to assess safety standards and verify whether routine maintenance protocols were being followed.

“The park will remain closed until the management submits the required documents and provides a satisfactory explanation,” a senior police official confirmed.

Authorities have reiterated the need for stringent safety checks and regular maintenance at all amusement facilities in the city, especially those with high-risk rides like giant wheels and roller coasters.

The incident has sparked renewed calls for stricter enforcement of safety regulations in public entertainment spaces. Visitors who had left the park unharmed expressed relief but emphasised the importance of accountability to prevent such incidents in the future.

