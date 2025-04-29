Ghulam Nabi Azad criticises Congress over PM Modi’s ‘headless’ poster

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Former J&K Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Tuesday, criticised the Congress over a social media post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying such posts are inappropriate in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“The country is going through a critical moment. The entire world is watching how Pakistan killed innocent people in Pahalgam. Many have sacrificed their lives. It is important to be cautious about what is being posted, be it an image or a cartoon. When the Congress was in power and India faced similar war-like situations, the Opposition stood with the government. Now, it is a test for Congress. I believe it is a time for patience,” Azad told IANS.

On Monday, Congress posted an image on ‘X’ showing a kurta-pyjama and black footwear with the word “GAYAB” (missing) superimposed. The image was captioned “Jimmedariyon ke samay - Gayab” (Missing, during the time of responsibility), and was also shared by several regional Congress handles.

The post is widely seen as a jab at the Prime Minister and the Centre’s response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed at least 26 lives.

On a decisive action the Pakistan, Azad said that different political parties and individuals may have different opinions, and there is nothing wrong with it.

“Everyone has the right to free speech. However, what action should be taken in response to the Pahalgam attack should be left to the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government in power has a broader responsibility,” said Azad.

He further added that opposition parties may focus on one or two aspects, but the government has to consider everything.

“The consequences, the benefits and losses, and the national impact of an attack are what need to be taken care of by the government. We can express our opinions, but the Prime Minister and his Cabinet are in the best position to decide. We should trust them to take the right course of action,” Azad said.

