To get rid of anti-Hindu tag, Stalin to attend Mutt college function

Chennai, Aug 24 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of an arts college under the Dharmapuram adheenam at Mayiladuthurai on Thursday.

This is being seen as a move to get rid of the perception that the Chief Minister and his party, DMK is against Hindu mutts and adheenams.

It may be recalled that in 2022, the DMK government under Stalin had banned the carrying of the Dharmapuram adheenam seer in a palanquin by his devotees which has been an age old practice.

The BJP, RSS and several other Hindu mutts and spiritual organisations came out against the decision of the Tamil Nadu government under the DMK and campaigned extensively across the state that the "atheist" DMK was trying to crush the Hindu mutts and adheenams.

Later, the government backed off from the decision and the seer was carried in the palanquin.

However, this incident led to a strong belief that the DMK was totally against the Hindu beliefs, customs and traditions.

The Chief Minister agreeing to attend the diamond jubilee celebrations of the college under the Adheenam, it is being looked at as a step to get the "anti-Hindu" tag removed.

R. Gopalakrishnan, a Hindu activist at Mayiladuthurai while speaking to IANS said, “Stalin and DMK knew that the Hindu community is against this government and its continuing anti- Hindu actions. To overcome this he has decided to attend the diamond jubilee celebrations of the college. Its an eye wash and just to appease the Mutts and adheenams. However, Stalin and his party will never change.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.