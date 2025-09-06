Germany coach Nagelsmann under fire ahead of World Cup qualifier

Berlin, Sep 6 (IANS) Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is facing mounting criticism after a run of poor results, with pundits and media questioning his constant tactical changes ahead of Sunday's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland.

The 38-year-old former Bayern Munich coach oversaw a 2-0 defeat to Slovakia last week, the four-time World Cup winner's first-ever loss to that opponent. Germany has won only once in the last six games, while Nagelsmann's record stands at 12 victories from 24 matches - nearly identical to predecessor Hansi Flick, who was fired in 2023 after three straight defeats, reports Xinhua.

Former Germany greats Lothar Matthaus and Stefan Effenberg have led the criticism. Matthaus, capped 150 times, said Nagelsmann was "overchallenging the players" with too many tactical tweaks. "He needs to go for one system and keep it," Matthaus said.

Effenberg, who captained Bayern in the 1990s, argued that Nagelsmann's micromanagement of "running and passing paths" was paralysing the squad. He singled out midfielder Leon Goretzka, who was deployed as a No. 10 against Slovakia. "We all know he is a box-to-box performer, not a ten," said 35-cap Effenberg.

German outlets echoed concerns over the coach's tinkering, pointing to uncertainty and a lack of consistency with just nine months until the World Cup. Nagelsmann, who has a contract through 2028, has often demanded club-level playing time from his internationals and has not hesitated to play them out of position.

The pressure has intensified after three consecutive defeats, including Germany's disappointing Nations League campaign earlier this summer.

While Matthaus warned that talk of firing Nagelsmann so close to the tournament is unhelpful, he and Effenberg admitted another setback against Northern Ireland could trigger a debate over his future.

Former Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger added his voice to the concerns, warning that fans' support could wane if the team continues to struggle.

Nagelsmann, for his part, has called for a passionate display in Cologne. "To deliver a passionate performance should be a matter of course," he said.

