Genuine rational single window key for ease of doing business: Piyush Goyal to states

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday emphasised that a genuine rational single window is key for ease of doing business in the country.

Addressing a conference of industries and commerce ministers of states in the national capital, the minister said if all states and union territories (UTs) come to one platform for approvals and facilities, it would attract global investment in each state.

“The government is making sincere efforts to promote India as the investment destination for the world and attract foreign direct investment (FDI) across different states and UTs,” the minister emphasised.

The government has created a level-playing field for states and UTs to attract FDI.

“The investments coming from abroad is going to different states and each of them are beneficiary of our efforts to attract FDI,” said Minister Goyal, adding that Centre and states can work together in all sectors and push towards greater employment opportunities.

“The approvals to industries in states should be time-bound and should be easy. We are experimenting with a system whereby people should not need to come to government offices for approvals and compliances,” the minister informed.

Minister Goyal also recognised the outstanding work of states and UTs in enhancing the ease of doing business, highlighting States like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat for their remarkable reforms in streamlining processes and providing efficient services to businesses and citizens alike.

“Orissa has reformed its mines sector, UP has started promoting investment, Maharashtra is attracting FDI by improving infrastructure, Sikkim is adding value to the organic farming,” said the minister, adding that each state should study the industry policies of other states and try to improve themselves.

“Rajasthan can teach other states on ways to improve their policies to make themselves more attractive to tourism,” said the minister.

Industries and commerce ministers from 16 states and senior officials attended the conference.

