UAE begins commercial operation of 4th nuclear reactor at S Korea-built plant

Seoul, Sep 5 (IANS) The state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) said on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has begun commercial operation of the fourth reactor at the South Korea-built Barakah nuclear power plant in the country.

The fourth unit at the plant went into operation on Thursday after receiving approval from the Middle Eastern nation's regulatory authority in November last year and completing the insertion of fuel rods in the following month, according to KEPCO, Yonhap news agency reported.

It is the final unit of the four nuclear reactors built 270 km west of Abu Dhabi under a $20 billion contract won by a KEPCO-led consortium in 2009.

The project marks South Korea's first export of a homegrown commercial nuclear power plant.

With all the four units in operation, the Barakah nuclear power plant will be responsible for up to 25 per cent of the UAE's energy demand, the company added.

KEPCO also said it plans to continue efforts to seek strategic cooperation with other potential partners, such as Saudi Arabia and Britain.

