Genie of hate is out, collective efforts needed to put it back in bottle, says Congress

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) The Congress on Monday hit back at the BJP after a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable killed four people inside Jaipur Express train saying that the genie of hate is now out of the bottle and it will take a lot of collective effort to put it back in.

“The cold-blooded murders carried out by a RPF constable is the result of an hyper-charged and highly polarised news media and social media atmosphere. The genie of hate is now out of the bottle and it will take a lot of collective effort to put it back in,” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

He also said that the message of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was aimed to dial down the hate and violence spreading due to the ideology of the RSS.

“The message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was aimed to dial down the hate and violence spreading due to the ideology of the RSS, and the politics of prejudice and polarisation of the BJP.

“Its top leadership is complicit in damaging the social fabric of India. The vast majority of Indians will soon reject this politics of hatred and vengeance,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

His remarks came after a RPF constable allegedly shot dead his immediate in-charge and three other passengers onboard a running train, Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express (No. 12956) on Monday.

The incident occurred as the train was speeding between Virar (Palghar) and Mira Road (Thane) where the two on-duty cops – Constable Chetankumar Singh and his in-charge, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena – were on escort duty.

