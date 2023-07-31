Hyderabad: As the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, the commuters have been advised to avoid certain roads in and around Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

The student wing of BJP has called the meeting to raise issues related to students and unemployment in the state. The Hyderabad traffic police have said the traffic restrictions will be imposed from 2 pm to 7 pm.

As per the traffic advisory, the main road connecting Tivoli crossroads and Plaza X roads will be closed to the public. The commuters may find traffic congestions at Chilkalguda X roads, Alugadda Bai X roads, Sangeeth X roads, YMCA X roads, Patny X roads, SBH X roads, Plaza, CTO Junction, Brookbond junction, Tivoli Junction, Sweekar Upkar junction, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry X roads, Tank Bund X roads, Diamond Point, Bowenpally X roads and Rasoolpura, Begumpet.

