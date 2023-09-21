Gehlot inaugurates projects worth Rs 1,410 crore, including Phase 1-C of Jaipur Metro

Jaipur, Sep 21 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday inaugurated projects worth Rs 1410 crore, including Phase 1-C of Jaipur Metro.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that his government is working dedicatedly for the development of the entire state. Rajasthan has emerged as a model state in all sectors including education, health, roads, electricity, water and the development work here is being discussed across the country.

A vision document is being prepared under Mission-2030 to include Rajasthan among the leading states of the country for which suggestions have been taken from more than 2 crore people so far, said Gehlot.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of Phase 1-C of the metro project in Jaipur costing Rs 980 crore and 9 development works of the JDA costing about Rs 430 crore. Gehlot travelled by Metro from Ramnagar metro station to Badi Chaupar. He also visited the exhibition of the work done so far by Jaipur Metro at Badi Chaupar Metro Station. Gehlot also unveiled the statues of 7 freedom fighters at Lakshmi Mandir Tiraha.

In Rajasthan, laws related to Right to Health, prevention of attachment of farmers' land, welfare of gig workers, minimum income guarantee etc. have been made, which are not there anywhere else in the country. There is a provision of life imprisonment for paper leaks in the state. He said that amazing work has been done on the Chambal river front in Kota. On the lines of Kota city, now work is going on to make Jaipur also signal free. Our vision is to make the entire state traffic light free by 2030, said the CM.

Gehlot said the state government provided relief to the common people through 10 public welfare schemes by organizing inflation relief camps. A gas cylinder is being given for Rs 500 in the state. The Central government should also make gas cylinders available for Rs 500 across the country. He said that under the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, people are being provided employment in urban areas in the state. Farmers were given financial assistance of Rs 40000 per cow for the cows that died due to lumpy disease. Also, through the Kamdhenu Animal Insurance Scheme, the state government is now providing free insurance of Rs 40,000 each for two milch animals per family.

The Chief Minister said that Rajasthan ranks first in North India and second in the country in economic growth rate. By the end of this financial year the GDP of the state will be Rs 15 lakh crore. The target is to take it to more than Rs 30 lakh crore by 2030.

Gehlot said that about 1 crore people in the state are being given a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 per month.

