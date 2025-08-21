UP gears up for 'Hindu Gaurav Diwas' on ex-CM Kalyan Singh's death anniversary

Aligarh, Aug 21 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh has geared up for 'Hindu Gaurav Diwas' in Aligarh on Thursday to mark the death anniversary of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran leader Kalyan Singh, popularly known as 'Babuji'.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with several other leaders, is scheduled to attend the programme, which is expected to draw more than 80,000 people.

Supporters are also set to gather in large numbers to pay their respects to the late leader.

Officials and staff remained occupied with preparations until late Wednesday evening to ensure smooth arrangements for the event.

Born on January 5, 1932, in Madhauli village of Atrauli, he first entered the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in 1967 and went on to emerge as a pivotal figure in shaping saffron politics in the Hindi heartland, particularly among the backward communities.

During his political career, he served as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and later as Governor of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

He passed away on August 21, 2021, at Lucknow PGI after a prolonged illness, just a day before Raksha Bandhan.

Kalyan Singh was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

On his second death anniversary, it was decided that 'Hindu Gaurav Diwas' would be observed annually at Numaish Maidan in Aligarh in the memory of Kalyan Singh.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Adityanath paid homage to the leader on X, writing, "Humble tributes to the former Governor of Rajasthan, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, ardent devotee of Lord Rama, 'Padma Vibhushan', revered Kalyan Singh 'Babuji' on his death anniversary!"

"Revered 'Babuji', with his extraordinary personality, always remained steadfast in his values and ideals. With his administrative efficiency, he gave a new direction to the politics of the country and the state. Countless salutations to his sacred memories!" CM Yogi added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also remembered him, posting, "On the death anniversary of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Kalyan Singh Ji, I pay my heartfelt tributes while remembering him. He was an extremely popular and exceptional leader connected with the common people."

"He made unforgettable contributions to the development of Uttar Pradesh and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement. His personality and deeds will continue to inspire future generations," he added.

