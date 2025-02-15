Gautam Adani visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah, prays for everyone’s safety

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, on Saturday visited the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan along with his family members.

Taking to social media platform X, Gautam Adani wrote: “Prayers for blessings and safety for all.” He also posted pictures of his visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

Gautam Adani was accompanied by his wife Priti Adani and other family members.

Sources said that the Adani family was warmly welcomed by Dargah Ajmer Sharif and Chairman Chishty Foundation, Haji Syed Salman Chishty.

The Adani Group is known for nation-building, socio-economic upliftment, and global development.

Gautam Adani also expressed deep gratitude and reverence for the blessings received by the Imams at Ajmer Sharif.

Sources said that Gautam Adani emphasised the importance of spiritual values in guiding ethical leadership and social responsibility.

Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju had last month presented a sacred chadar on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the revered shrine of Khwaja Moin-ud-din Chishti in Ajmer.

The annual Urs commemorates the great Sufi saint, an event symbolising harmony, spirituality, and devotion.

