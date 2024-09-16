Ganpati procession violence: DSP, Inspector suspended for negligence, says Karnataka CM

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Sep 16 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday announced that a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and a Police Inspector have been suspended over negligence in connection with the incident of violence and rioting during Ganpati idol immersion procession in Nagamangala town of Mandya district.

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, CM Siddaramaiah said that the situation in Nagamangala is peaceful now. "Based on preliminary findings, police failure in duty seemed to be the cause of the riots. As a result, the concerned Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Inspector have been suspended," he said.

"Measures will also be taken to provide compensation for shops, businesses, and vehicles damaged during the incident," CM Siddaramaiah added.

Responding to a question about the expectations of the people in the Kalyana Karnataka region from the state government, the CM said that the Congress government is "pro-poor" and has allocated Rs 5,000 crore for the development of the region.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also told reporters that a cabinet meeting will be held in Kalaburagi city, during which decisions for the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region would be taken.

"Various plans outlined in the budget for the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region, as well as other important topics, will be discussed in the cabinet meeting. The focus will also be on employment opportunities for the people of the Kalyana Karnataka districts and the creation of a separate ministry for the region. The Congress government is committed to the development of Kalyana Karnataka," he said.

