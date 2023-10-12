Gangajal exempt from GST, says govt

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) As the festival season is round the corner, the Finance Ministry clarified on Thursday that 'Gangajal', which is holy water from river Ganga, remains exempt from GST.

In a clarification issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), it was informed that Gangajal (water from the holy Ganga river) and puja samagri (items) remain exempt under the GST.

The need for clarification on applying GST on Gangajal was felt after certain media reports, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a post on X.

"GST on puja samagri was discussed in detail in the 14th and 15th meetings of the GST Council held in 2017 and decided to keep them in the exempt list. Therefore, all these items have been exempt since the introduction of GST,” it said.

