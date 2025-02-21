Ganga water is pure and suitable for bathing: 'IIT Baba' rejects CPCB report

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Acharya Jaishankar, the IIT graduate who gave up his lucrative career in the US and turned to spirituality, has dismissed the CPCB report on 'polluted water' in the river Ganga, particularly in Prayagraj, the venue for Maha Kumbh.

Acharya Jaishankar, speaking to IANS, contested the findings of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report and said that the water at the Sangam was fit for bathing and also better than before (referring to days when he studied in college and took regular dips).

The CPCB in a recent report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) claimed that the amount of faecal coliform bacteria in Ganga water has increased in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh, due to which the pollution level of the river has gone up, much beyond the standard levels.

ITT-ian Jaishankar rejected the report, saying "We have just come back from there after taking a bath. We did not see anything as mentioned in the report. The water is flowing and as far as bacteria is concerned, how can it survive?"

Making strong arguments for 'Ganga fit for bathing', Acharya said, “I have been seeing the water of Ganga while studying in Banaras, and now it is better than before. We did not see any problem. People come here not to see the system, but for faith, so the water report does not matter to them. The water was fine where we took a bath.”

When asked whether this was really the 'Maha Kumbh' after 144 years or whether it was misleading publicity, the 'IIT Baba' said that it is not misleading, it is a unique coincidence.

“There is no doubt that such a combination exists after 144 years. Earlier the name of the city was 'Tirtharaj',” he informed.

On Mamta Kulkarni's decision to become Mahamandaleshwar in Kinnar Akhara, the Acharya said, “Without knowledge of the scriptures, no one can become a Mahamandaleshwar. Such efforts are useless. People who make fun of religion cannot be part of this process.”

On a question of increasing the duration of Mahakumbh, Acharya Jaishankar said that Kumbh takes place from Makar Sankranti to Shivratri. I don't think it should be increased further.

Acharya Jaishankar also lauded the arrangements at the Kumbh Mela and cited a huge outpouring of pilgrims as the answer to those questioning hygiene and disorder at the largest religious gathering.

Regarding the political bickering over the number of deaths during the Kumbh stampede, Acharya Jaishankar said that it is not at all possible to hide the figures.

“In today's era, it is impossible to hide any incident due to social media. Even if the police had done this, the truth would surely have come to someone by now,” he argued.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.