Gang of highway robbers busted in Delhi, 3 arrested

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) With the arrest of three men, the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang of highway robbers, who used to abduct people on pretext of lift and loot them.

The accused were identified as Farukh (32), Shabab (21) and Yamin (21), all residents of Loni in Ghaziabad.

The arrest followed a complaint received by the police on August 21. The complainant stated that he was waiting at the entry gate of ISBT Anand Vihar for a vehicle to go to his office in Gurugram, Haryana.

"Three unidentified men in a white Maruti Dzire car offered him a lift to Vasant Kunj, Delhi, and he accepted. After covering some distance, the accused overpowered the victim using a sharp object. They forcibly took his mobile phone, purse (containing cash and documents, including ATM cards and PINs), and withdrew money from various ATMs. Subsequently, they left the victim at an unfamiliar location," said the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

Following this, police conducted raids in Loni and Sahibabad areas of Ghaziabad, leading to the nabbing of three suspects: Farukh, Shabab, and Yamin.

"They all admitted their involvement in the robbery case reported at PS Patparganj Industrial Area, Delhi. The stolen items were found in their possession," said Yadav.

During interrogation, Farukh confessed that he, along with Shabab and Yamin, conspired to rob the victim. "They waited in a Swift Dzire car at the New Entry Gate of Anand Vihar, Delhi, where they offered the victim a lift," said the Special CP.

While en route from Anand Vihar Bus Stand, Yamin used a sharp object to threaten the complainant and steal his phone, cash, and documents.

"Furthermore, an amount of Rs 5,500 was debited from the victim's ATM cards. The assailants blindfolded the complainant and abandoned him on the road. The Maruti Swift Dzire used in the crime and the stolen mobile phone were both recovered based on their information," the official added.

