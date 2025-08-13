Ganeshotsav Mandals should create awareness about Operation Sindoor: Maha CM

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asked the Ganeshotsav Mandals to create awareness about the power shown by India to the world through Operation Sindoor and the use of indigenous products during this year's Ganesh festival.

He appealed to the public Ganeshotsav Mandals to celebrate this Ganeshotsav in a peaceful and enthusiastic atmosphere in coordination with the administration, and also expressed the hope that the scenes based on 'Operation Sindoor' would be dedicated to the jawans.

At the meeting to review the law and order situation, Fadnavis also instructed the administration to take necessary actions so that Ganesh devotees do not face any problems during the Ganesh festival.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Minister of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Mangalprabhat Lodha, Minister of State for Home (Rural) Pankaj Bhoyar, Minister of State for Home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam and Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar were present.

He gave instructions to give permission to idol makers for five consecutive years, like the public Ganeshotsav Mandals. He said that the idol makers should renew these licenses every year.

For permission, one should take advantage of the computerised system-based one-window scheme launched by the Municipal Corporation, he added.

He also gave instructions to increase the number of artificial lakes for immersion of Ganesh idols and the number of boats for immersion of tall idols in the deep sea on the seashore.

Fadnavis said that the state government has given Ganeshotsav the status of a state festival. Therefore, a large-scale and detailed plan has been made by the state government to celebrate this festival. All the concessions given to Ganeshotsav mandals last year will be maintained this year as well. The law should be followed properly while celebrating this festival.

“Since Eid-e-Milad festival also falls during Ganeshotsav, care should be taken to ensure that law and order does not deteriorate anywhere by maintaining religious harmony. Positive action will be taken under the court to extend the days of permission given to loudspeakers during Ganeshotsav,” he added.

According to the government release, it was decided at today’s meeting that the property tax will not be levied on the offices of the public Ganeshotsav Mandals, which will convey to the administration in writing that their offices are not being used for commercial purposes.

