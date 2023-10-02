On Gandhi Jayanti, Nadda buys Khadi clothes

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) On the occassion of Gandhi Jayanti, BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Monday bought Khadi clothes and urged people to purchase items made from the hand-spun and woven natural fibre which was promoted by Mahatma Gandhi.

Nadda visited the Khadi India store in Connaught Place earlier from where he bought the clothes.

In a post on X, the BJP chief said: “Khadi is a symbol of our treasures and heritage. Today, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, bought Khadi clothes from 'Khadi Store' located in New Delhi.

“Khadi industry is establishing new dimensions every day due to the successful efforts of the Central Government under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, who is committed to popularising Khadi all over the world.

" I urge all countrymen to buy at least one Khadi product and adopt the mantra ‘vocal for local’ during festive celebrations.”

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and several other union ministers paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

