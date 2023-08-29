GalaxEye develops drone-based SAR

Chennai, Aug 29 (IANS) City based space sector start-up GalaxEye Space Solutions Pvt Ltd on Tuesday claimed it has developed a drone based synthetic aperture radar (SAR).

According to GalaxEye, the inhouse developed data fusion technology will deliver unprecedented insights and data from space, empowering satellite constellations to conduct all-weather imaging unlike the current single sensor satellites.

“When we founded GalaxEye in 2021, our goal was to build a Tech Demonstrator prior to embarking on satellite launch. This achievement stands as a testament to the tech prowess of our team and demonstration of our commitment to our Drishti Mission. Furthermore, it holds the potential to solve and address a multitude of commercial and strategic use cases/applications'', said Suyash Singh, Co-founder & CEO, GalaxEye Space.

The company said it is working on deploying a satellite constellation with a first-of-its-kind sensor based on data fusion to provide the most comprehensive imagery dataset from space.

The unique Data-as-a-Service model helps businesses and governments make data-driven decisions based on insights from satellite imagery.

GalaxEye is on its way to building India's first and the World's highest resolution multi sensor imaging satellite.

According to Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) GalaxEye’s first satellite Dhrishti is expected to be launched in the last quarter of 2023.

GalaxEye plans high resolution multi payload microsatellite constellation, comprising optical and SAR payloads enabling data fusion using Drishti Sensors targeting environmental, Illegal Vessel Monitoring, insurance applications and others, IN-SPACe said in a consultation paper on the status and opportunities in Indian earth observation satellite segment.

The company claims to be the first Indian earth observation satellite company.

