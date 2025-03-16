Gajraj Rao shares BTS pics with Renuka Shahane from ‘Dupahiya’

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Veteran actor Gajraj Rao's latest release "Dupahiya" is receiving praise from all sides. The 'Badhaai Ho' actor treated his InstaFam with some BTS photos from the web series.

The first pic showed co-star Renuka Shahane posing in front of a scarecrow. The second click was a selfie of Gajraj and Renuka.

This is followed by some more stills of the two actors. The post further included some images of Gajraj and Renuka with the 'Dupahiya' team. He ended the post with some posters from the highly acclaimed web show.

Gajraj wrote in the caption, "The weather was hot and humid during the shoot, but Renuka ji, with her ever-present smile and cheerful presence, kept our spirits high and led us toward positivity. Have you started watching Dupahiya yet? It’s now streaming on @primevideoin."

Recently, director Farah Khan used social media to laud "Dupahiya". She revealed that the show enjoys a ‘simple plot, pleasant characters, and great humor.’

Farah took to her Instagram stories and shared the poster of the series. The filmmaker penned, “Have been watching Dupahiya since the morning…. What a beautiful light-hearted show. Simple plot with pleasant characters and great humour… best wishes to the cast and crew. “

The core cast of “Dupahiya” includes Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma.

The show has been created and executive produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under their banner, Bombay Film Cartel. Made under the direction of Sonam Nair, the series has been created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

It talks about a peaceful village that is thrown into chaos when a prized motorbike mysteriously disappears. With the jubilee trophy, an upcoming wedding, and the town’s reputation at stake, the villagers embark on a frantic search to recover the stolen bike before it’s too late.

"Dupahiya" premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on March 7, 2025.

